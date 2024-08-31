The Seat Leon is updated with the price list of the Spanish model that is enriched by the 2025 model year. The updated version introduces new features in terms of engines, standard equipment, optional equipment and even more complete versions.

New engines

Two new engines based on the 1.5 TSI unit, available in 116 PS (85 kW) and 150 PS (110 kW) power variants, and two new 1.5 Hybrid DSG engines with mild-hybrid technology, available in 116 PS (85 kW) and 150 PS (110 kW) versions, are now available for the Seat Leon and Leon Sportstourer.

Equipment

New technological and stylistic features are among the new features regarding the new standard equipment of the Seat Leon and Leon Sportstourer Business. 17” alloy wheels, metallic paint, Climatronic (front armrest included), wireless Full Link, rear camera, 10” Media System, 18” spare wheel (only for the Leon Sportstourer) and front and rear parking sensors. In addition, the 10” Media System is added to the standard equipment, as is the Fiord Blue colour in place of the White, road sign recognition and front parking sensors. The range of optional equipment is enriched with the new Navigazione Plus infotainment system with 12.9” touch screen and Matrix LED lighting technology for the front headlights. The colour range is integrated with the new special colour Graphene Grey, available exclusively for the FR version.

The new technology packs for Seat Leon

To complete the FR version and make it even more connected and advanced, the new Technology Pack is now available with two variants, the one with Safe & Driving M which includes Matrix LED front headlights, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), 12.9” Navigation System Plus and rear camera and the L variant which adds Side Assist, Exit Assist and Exit Warning to the features of the Safe & Driving M package.