Over 14,000 Seat and Cupra collaborators took part in the Seat Innovation Days+, now in its fifth edition. A two-day event that, like every year, experts from different areas present 46 innovative projectsall focused on the theme of the culture of transformation and innovation. “A space designed to share ideas and solutions dedicated to services, processes, mobility and new business models – says the Volkswagen Group – The goal is to create connections and find synergies, to define innovative and efficient ways of working“.

Talks and presentations

Not just the presentation of new projects. At the Seat Innovation Days+ 2023 there were also talks and presentations, which featured both experts from the Spanish group and some external speakers, in addition to eight start-ups. “Innovation is at the heart of Seat's transformation – commented Wayne Griffiths, CEO of Seat and Cupra – In our transition towards electric mobility we must stimulate our employees to think creatively, providing them with new perspectives that they will open up new opportunities. The ideas presented demonstrate that we are ready for the future of the automotive industry, a future that will be based on revolution, continuous learning and innovative thinking.”

Two day hackathon

It was also an opportunity for discussion the hackathon of two days planned by the organizers: it is an activity during which the collaborators of the two Spanish brands are committed to finding solutions for real challenges that the company faces, developing new innovative business models. “This event demonstrates our commitment to a culture that pushes the boundaries of innovation at a time when Seat is going through most important transformation in its history – added Laura Carnicero, Seat Executive Vice President with responsibility for People and Organization – Innovation Days+ are a platform where collaborators, partners and start-ups can meet to explore new possibilities, helping the company develop innovative solutions that add value at a time of rapid evolution in the sector.”

Dozens of projects

Artificial intelligencedata analysis, new trends and disruptive methodologies were some of the topics most covered in the debates and projects presented. Some examples? Data Transfer, which exploits the data generated by the car with the aim of improving the user experience and creating new business opportunities; Smart Warranty, an automated warranty analyst that uses data and machine learning to increase efficiency and accuracy; Smart Inspection Cobot, a spot weld inspection system integrated into a collaborative robot to improve quality control in real time; AQUA, a tool for simulating accidents that returns reliable results and allows you to reduce costs in the vehicle development process.

Source: modo.volkswagengroup.it