Seat celebrates the 40th anniversary of Ibiza with a limited edition called “Anniversary”, thus paying homage to theIbiza island. Since its debut in 1984, the Ibiza, with over 6 million units sold over five generations, it has become a point of reference in the market, contributing to Seat's global success.

There Seat Ibiza Anniversary Limited Edition it is available in combination with the engines 1.0 EcoTSI with 95 HP And 1.0 EcoTSI 115 HP (with manual gearbox and DSG). Outside features new colors, equipment and exterior design elements. Among these, color stands out Graphene Grey of the bodywork and the Cosmo Grey for the 18″ alloy wheels, together with the laser-engraved “Anniversary Limited Edition” logo on the B-pillar and full LED headlights.

Inside, upgrades include sports seats in fabric, finishes in dark aluminium for the door panels, and the “Anniversary Limited Edition” logo laser engraved on the door sill.

On-board technologies and ADAS

The Seat Ibiza Anniversary on board is equipped with the 8.25″ infotainment system with connectivity Apple CarPlay And Android Auto.

The standard equipment also includes electrically folding mirrors with glossy black caps, tinted rear windows, dual-zone climate control, FR three-spoke steering wheel, light and rain sensors, and ambient lights. Options include a panoramic roof, parking sensors with rear camera and Red Pack aesthetic kitwhich includes seat belts with red stitching, red brake calipers and sports suspension.

As for the equipment ADAS there is emergency braking with pedestrian recognition, lane keeping assistant and cruise control. There level 2 assisted driving is only available with automatic gearbox in the package Safe & Driving Pack XL.

Prices

Prices for the Seat Ibiza Anniversary start from 24,950 euros for the version with engine 1.0 EcoTSI with 95 HPand they go up to 25,650 euros for the 115 HP engine.

For the launch of this model, the Spanish company provides financing for a period of three years with the following conditions: advance payment of 4,008 euros, 35 monthly installments of 199 euros and final maxi-instalment of 12,617 euros (equal to the guaranteed future value). At the end of the loan, it is possible to pay the maxi instalment, return the car or replace it with another.

→ Ibiza Anniversary 1.0 EcoTSI 95 HP: 24,950 euros

→ Ibiza Anniversary 1.0 EcoTSI 115 HP: 25,650 euros

→ Ibiza Anniversary 1.0 EcoTSI 115 HP DSG: 27,350 euros

