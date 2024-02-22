The limited edition special series of the Seat Ibiza is called (without too much imagination) “Anniversary”, commissioned by the parent company to celebrate 40 years of the model which in five generations has sold more than 6 million units.

The first generation Ibiza was the first car developed by the brand without the support of a technological partner, drawing on internal expertise and that of partners Giorgetto Giugiaro for the exterior design, Karmann for the interior design and Porsche for the powertrain. Since its introduction in 1984, it has become a point of reference in the market and paved the way for the success of the Spanish company, which has worked to increase its position as a global company, delivering vehicles to markets around the world. “The success of Ibiza meant that some countries even recognized the model even before the brand,” says Seat CEO Wayne Griffiths.

The Ibiza Anniversary Limited Edition features new colours, equipment and external design elements, including the exclusive Graphene Gray color of the bodywork and Cosmo Gray on the 18″ alloy wheels, as well as the engraved “Anniversary Limited Edition” logo. laser on the B-pillar of the car and full LED headlights.

Inside, the passenger compartment has been renewed with the introduction of exclusive sports wraparound fabric seats that offer front passengers a new level of dynamism and comfort, a new dark aluminum matt finish for the door panels and Metallic Gray for the vents ventilation, the central console and the “Anniversary Limited Edition” logo with laser finish on the door sill. To take it to the garage, Seat also offers the “Without Thoughts” formula: a down payment of 4,000 euros, 35 monthly installments of 199 euros and a maxi final installment of 12,617 euros.