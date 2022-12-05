Among the topics of interest that characterized the final phase of the 2022 Formula 1 season there was also the race for second seat at Haas. In a transfer window that brought several surprise transfers from one club to another, the place occupied by Mick Schumacher within the American team – apparently solid at the beginning of the season – he arrived instead in the last part of the year to waver until he crashed. The young German son of art, in fact, in 2023 will be replaced by his compatriot and veteran Nico Hulkenbergmaking his return to the starting role for the first time since late 2019, when he was axed by Renault.

The ‘German derby’ has obviously centered the narrative on itself especially in Germany, with public opinion divided between those in favor of the return of the expert ‘Hulk’ and those disappointed by Schumacher’s farewell. However, as had also emerged in the excited weeks of the negotiations, Hulkenberg was not the only strong candidate to take the place of #47. Haas and the team principal Gunther Steiner in fact, they had also considered the possibility of including the Italian in the team Antonio Giovinazzi. The driver from Puglia, backed by Ferrari, had already raced in F1 from 2019 to 2021 with Alfa Romeo and this year he did a couple of PL1 sessions with Haas.

“He was initially on the list of candidate pilots Steiner explained to the site RacingNews365.com about Giovinazzi’s chances – but then I think in the end we made the best decision for the team. Obviously everyone has their own opinions on the riders, but for us, to do what we want to do at the moment and carry the team forward, Nico [Hulkenberg] it was the best option“. He certainly didn’t help Giovinazzi therecord had in the PL1 session in Austinwhen he ended up against the wall after just seven minutes, unable to get back on track during that practice session.