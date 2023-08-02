Record financial results in the first half of 2023 for Seat SA The Spanish company achieved an operating profit of 371 million euros and profitability continued to grow to reach 5.0% (-1.8% in the first half of 2022). The recorded turnover was 7.411 billion euros, up 37.8% compared to the first half of 2022 (5.377 billion euros) and also the highest figure in the company’s history.

“Having recorded the best semester ever is undoubtedly a significant achievement. Our hard work has taken us even further than we could have imagined, especially if we take into consideration all challenges that we have had to deal with in recent years – said Wayne Griffiths president of SEAT and CUPRA – SEAT SA is in a transformation process and we still have great growth potential. Our goal is to achieve a stronger operating profit and become even more of a company sustainable and profitable in the next years. The best is yet to come.”

Up 28.1%

The main driver of the record financial results was the increase in the volume of deliveries, which led to closing the first half of 2023 with solid growth of 28.1%, after having sold 261,400 vehicles (204,100 in the first half of 2022). Cupra continues to reach new milestones and has increased Seat SA’s global deliveries In the first half of 2023, the brand delivered 107,300 cars, 56.9% more than in the same period of 2022 (68,400), and recorded its best semester ever. Since its creation in 2018, more than 400,000 vehicles have been sold, with more than 25% of overall sales in the first half of this year alone. Cupra’s ambition is to sell 500,000 cars a year in the medium term.

The Seat brand also contributed to the company’s overall global sales growth due to high demand and improved supply of semiconductors and other essential parts, allowing it to recover production volumes. In the first half of 2023, Seat deliveries are grew by 13.6%, for a total of 154,200 vehicles delivered (135,800 in the same period of 2022).

Formentor drives sales

Driving sales is the Formentorwith 60,900 units delivered in the first half, an improvement of 21.1% compared to 2022. The brand’s second best-selling model, Cupra Borncloses the semester recording 18,900 units sold, more than double compared to the same period last year (+129.4%).

The three main markets of Cupra in this first semester were the Germany (32,400, +30.8% in 2022), the United Kingdom (11,400; +125.4%) and Spain (11,300; +47.2%). Since its expansion into Australia in 2022, global growth has strengthened and, in the first half of the year, the brand began operations in countries such as Morocco and Egypt. In Italy the positive trend continues and, with 8,005 registrations, marks a growth of 33.53% compared to the same period last year.

As for the brand Seat, the Arona remains the best-selling model of the brand in the first half of 2023 (53,600 units; +23.0%), followed by the Ibiza (43,800; +35.3%). Seat’s main markets in the first half of the year were the Spain (35,600; +15.5%), Germany (27,900; +0.4%) and the United Kingdom (15,900; +24.7%).