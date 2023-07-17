Electrification is synonymous with transformation. Not only of the sales model, but also and above all of the production. Seat is well aware of this, which with the advent of electricity in the automotive world was forced to convert the plant in Martorellin Spain, which, according to Seat itself, has stood out for over 30 years for being at the forefront both in terms of technology and productivity.

Electric future

As mentioned, the DNA of the establishment will not change, unlike the production model but yes, it will change, given that the 100% electric vehicles of the Volkswagen Group will be produced in Martorell in the near future. Markus Haupt, Vice President for Production and Logistics at Seat, talks about “beginning of a new era, that of electrification”given that “We are in the middle of the most profound transformation of the history of the brand“. According to Haupt, this change involves three key aspects: the product, therefore the electric car to be clear; the process to produce it; and the organization of the company in terms of skills, mentality and culture.

Evolution continues

“When I entered the Martorell plant for the first time I was only 25 years old and I immediately thought it was a very special place: innovative, with large spaces and in line with the technological era that was about to begin – says Ramón Casas, head of the bodywork department in Line 1 who thirty years ago began working as a supervisor just after the inauguration of the plant – Throughout my career I have seen how the establishment has known adapt to the times and keeping up with technology, but I’ve never seen a transformation like this.”

Electric, digital and sustainable

So what to expect in view of the future? According to Haupt, in addition to adapting to the automotive market, the transformation of Martorell towards electrification is essential to maintain the innovative spirit of Seat and of the site itself: “The future? Electric, digital and sustainable, but above all powered by people. Individual evolution and progress have a positive effect on collective transformation“.

Source: modo.volkswagengroup.it