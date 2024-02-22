The Italian Seat dealers are preparing to welcome behind their windows a new version of the Arona, an SUV of proven reliability so much so that from 2017 to today it has managed to establish itself on the Italian market with 45,000 units on its CV. And it is therefore only for the Italian market that this special limited edition version called Black Edition is intended, also like its sisters entirely designed, developed and produced in the Martorell factory, near Barcelona.

“A concentration of design and technology that offers top-of-the-range components – they explain to the parent company – among which stand out the Full LED headlights, the 18″ Nuclear wheels, the 10.2″ SEAT Virtual Cockpit, the leather steering wheel, the rear windows tinted, the air vents in Metallic Gray and metallic paint”.

To take it home without breaking the bank in one fell swoop, Seat has set up the “Without Thoughts” formula, with which it is possible to purchase the car with a down payment of 3,000 euros and 35 monthly installments of 199 euros, with a final maxi installment of 13,390 euros. An offer also valid for other Seat cars, such as the Ibiza which is currently launching the version dedicated to the 40th anniversary, and which in this case is valid for the Arona with the 95 HP 1.0 TSI engine.