The Italian range of Seat Arona is expanded with the new special version called Black Editiondesigned exclusively for Italian market. This variant is equipped with engine 1 only.0 TSI with 95 HP and features a rich standard equipment.

Seat Arona special series Black Edition

The special limited version Seat Arona Black Edition boasts i Full LED headlightsthe 18” Nuclear rims, the 10.2″ Virtual Cockpit Seatthe leather steering wheel, the tinted rear windows, the Metallic Gray air vents and the metallic paint.

18″ Nuclear rims

The ADAS equipment instead includes cruise control, emergency braking with pedestrian recognition and rear parking sensors.

Price

The price of the Seat Arona Black Edition is 24,950 euros. On the occasion of the debut it is possible to take advantage of the offer with three-year financing (Tan 2.95%, Taeg 4.09%), with an advance of 3,000 euros, 35 monthly installments of 199 euros and a final maxi installment of 13,393.98 euros (equal to the guaranteed future value).

The interior of the Arona Black Edition

When the loan expires, it is possible to pay off the loan maxiratareturn the car or opt for a new vehicle.

→ Arona Black Edition 1.0 EcoTSI 95 HP: 24,950 euros

Photos of the Seat Arona Black Edition

Seat Arona Black Edition 18″ wheels Front seats Instrument panel navigator Instrument panel display Seat Arona Black Edition

Read also:

→ Seat Arona features

→ All the news from the SEAT brand

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!