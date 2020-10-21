Kilimanjaro, Tanzania, July 7, 2007. (DROLC GERARD / MAXPPP)

It is a mythical image: that of the immaculate snow cap which crowns the highest point of Africa, Kilimanjaro, a former volcano which watches over Tanzania from its height of 5,900 meters. An image that therefore belongs to the past. Scientists have been warning for decades, but Will Gadd, mountaineer and caver, who returns, proves it to us in pictures: the glaciers he climbed in 2014, just six years ago, have almost disappeared.

And videos that he reports speak for themselves. We can see him, a pick in each hand, clinging to what remains of an old glacier: a thin wall, seven meters high and barely one meter wide. For him, the cause is not debated: climate change. This is the reason why he led this expedition, to show that “the disappearance of ice and warming, he said, are not abstract concepts. “

At 53, the Canadian has planted his crampons everywhere, and on several occasions, from Greenland to the United States. In 2000 he won the Ice Climbing World Cup, in 2015 he received a Piton d’or for his entire career and the National Geographic the named “adventurer of the year”. From there, he begins to look at his exploits differently, other than as simple personal victories, because the very material on which he performs them disappears. All over. At the North Pole, in the Alps, in Alaska, on Kilimanjaro.

When you talk about climate change to someone who lives in a city and works in an office, there is no difference, but me, my office disappears. The warming is not theoretical.

In 2015, he therefore embarked on his first expedition in partnership with the UN Environment branch “to show what no one can see” : inside the huge faults carved out by the ice melting in Greenland, small underground channels that have become rivers that nibble at the ice cap. It’s concrete, it’s visual. And because his images mark the spirits, he starts again, this time with Kilimanjaro, to do his part against climate skepticism.

“When we talk about climate change, he explains to CNN, for someone who lives in town and works in an office, there is no difference, but me, my office disappears. The warming is not theoretical: not only can we see it with our own eyes, but the first victims are the local populations “. And that’s what Will Gadd would like us to remember, finally, when looking at his images, “think of the Tanzanian farmer”, and not just the last man to climb the ice of Kilimanjaro.