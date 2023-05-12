Seasonal workers, the dark side of the tourism sector: exploited and underpaid

Exhausting shifts, very low and irregular wages: this is the fate of seasonal workers employed in the tourism sector. A situation that seems to have only worsened over the years, and which relies on the often young age and on the living and economic conditions of the unfortunates. Yes, because we can talk about unfortunate people, given what emerges from Daily fact, who returned to the Romagna Riviera this year to hold talks with the hidden camera, two years after theinvestigation serialized on the conditions of the seasonalsummer 2021.



On the eve of the start of the season, tourism entrepreneurs are busy staff search. Just scroll through the announcements on social groups: assistant cook, waiter, lifeguard, dishwasher, bartender. It is hard to find them and the fault, according to the entrepreneurs, lies with the Basic income and of “people who no longer want to do anything”. But what are the working conditions offered to seasonal workers? The interviews of the Fatto Quotidiano start from seafront of Rimini. In the cages of the beaches, assistants are being sought for the beach. “It starts at 6.30 in the morning until 12, then two hours of rest and at 14 it resumes until closing”. Difficult to count the hours “because the beach has no timetable, otherwise you go work 8 hours in the factory” but you start from a minimum of ten a day, seven days a week. The salary? “1400 euros, but you are not in order for all hours”.

