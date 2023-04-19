Seasonal workers, Italy is in trouble with the European Commission. The country does not have clear rules for entry, nor does it have a precise framework aimed at guaranteeing a dignified stay. For this reason, Brussels is launching an infringement procedure, asking for answers, this time yes, to a directive dated 2014. Almost ten years have passed and still no hand has been given to an issue that is in any case relevant to the country system. Non-EU seasonal workers are those who end up in the fields to guarantee the fruit and vegetable harvest. They are perhaps the most immediate example, although not the only one. Because in reality, small businesses, not necessarily active in the primary sector, can apply for temporary workers. Any employer who has only one employee, or in any case very few, can hire all the seasonal temporary workers he deems he needs.

Legislative gaps

However, Italy still has legislative gaps which, if on the one hand offer space for inadequate working conditions or cases of exploitation, on the other hand can fuel that problem so much felt by the current government majority: irregular immigration. In opening the infringement procedure and sending the letter of formal notice, the European Commission recalls that guaranteeing “full compliance” with the directive on seasonal workers “is an important prerequisite for attracting to the EU the manpower needed for seasonal work and possibly also to help reduce irregular migration”.

The others in the viewfinder

Of course, Italy is not alone. Other member countries have received the brunt of Brussels for the same reason (Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Estonia, Germany, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxembourg). But in the Italian case this call to order is added to the others that arrived on the occasion of the approval of the monthly package of infractions. Four new procedures and two moving forward. Six bad decisions in one fell swoop. Italy is contested for the delay in implementing the directive on late payments (open new procedure), the failure to transpose the anti-money laundering rules (open new procedure), missing rules for access to services for people with disabilities ( new procedure opened), abuse of fixed-term employment contracts in the public sector (procedure continued), absence of a strategy for maritime environmental protection (procedure continued). And speaking of the sea, the ruling of the EU Court of Justice on the system of beach concessions in the country is expected tomorrow. For Italy, the list of bad news may therefore not be exhausted.