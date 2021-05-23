May not only gives its name to bowls and plaice, but also to small, white turnips. Unfortunately they are too often underestimated because of their inconspicuousness.

E.There have been times when people ate beets practically every day. Not just in this country, but everywhere in Europe. Those were the days before the introduction of the potato, which only appeared on our menus after the discovery of America. One of the few remnants from those distant days is the May turnip, a white or purple-white turnip that is currently in season and is called navette in France. This small, round turnip is particularly popular because of its delicate taste, which lacks the coarseness of other turnips and the sharpness of some roots. It’s also full of carotene, vitamins B and C, folic acid, iron and zinc.

The season for the small, white beetroots begins in May, and even owes its name to the exemplary spring month. At the weekly markets, they complement the ever more abundant range of vegetables on offer at this time, mostly they are completely white, sometimes they have the purple color typical of the navettes. They are closely related to the beige-colored Teltower turnips, which also come on the markets in spring. Packed in a paper bag and freed from the greens, all these tubers can be kept in the vegetable compartment of the refrigerator for ten to 14 days without losing their aroma.