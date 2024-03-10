He schedule change in the Mexico-United States border in 2024 it will take place on Sunday, March 10 at 2:00 am, at which time we will turn the clocks forward one hour. Have your devices been adjusted or are you already late for work? Did you know that its correct name is Seasonal Schedule Change?

In which states does the schedule change in 2024? This year, five states Mexico and more than 20 of its municipalities will make the adjustment:

– Chihuahua: Ciudad Juárez, Ojinaga, Ascensión, Coyame del Sotol, Guadalupe, Janos.

– Coahuila: Acuña, Allende, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Jiménez, Morelos, Nava.

– Tamaulipas: Nuevo Laredo, Guerrero, Mier, Miguel Alemán, Camargo.

– New Lion: Only the municipality of Anáhuac.

– Baja California: Tijuana, Mexicali, Ensenada, Rosarito Beaches, Tecate and San Quintín.

It is important to keep in mind that some municipalities in the northern border they do not make changes to their schedules to synchronize with USA. To consult the complete list, you can visit the website of the National Metrology Center (CENAM).

He Summer schedule has been eliminated in Mexico in general, being replaced by the Seasonal Schedulewhich is applied in the border strip between Mexico and the United Stateswhere it is still in force.

When is the time change at the border in 2024?

This change will take place starting Sunday, March 10 in the states on the border between Mexico and the United States.

Is the clock going forward or back with the border time change in 2024?

The clock goes forward one hour. If your devices have not adjusted to today's time, you need to set the clock forward to the new time at the Mexico border in 2024.

Map schedules in Mexico

For more details about the time change in Mexico, you can visit the website of the National Metrology Center (CENAM), the official institution in charge of establishing and maintaining the official time in the country: https://www.cenam.mx/hora_oficial/Default2.aspx On this website, you can find detailed information about the time change, including Mexico time zones, time change dates, and answers to frequently asked questions.