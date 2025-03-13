Seasonal rental contracts increased to 14% in Catalan cities affected by the Housing Law

Seasonal rental was an almost irrelevant phenomenon a few years ago, but today it is one of the biggest housing market problems. This typology of contracts is the main route to escape price regulation and grew especially in the Catalan municipalities where the rental tools provided by the Housing Law were applied.

20% of the rented floors in Barcelona the last four -month period was less than 24 hours in the market

Specifically, when one year of the application of the standard is completed, the official data obtained by eldiario.es through the Institut Català del Sol (Incasol) indicate that, of the total rental contracts signed in the municipalities with regulated prices, 14% were temporary rentals, which allowed them to skip the regulation.

If trimester is observed by quarter, the number of temporary contracts marked a first peak immediately after the approval of the Housing Law, when it reached 13.4%, although at that time the price regulation did not enter into force. The next peak was precisely when it was applied, in March 2024, reaching the maximum in the summer quarter of that year, with almost one in five contracts in the temporal market.







The State Housing Law was approved in Congress at the end of April 2023. That rule provided for the possibility that the autonomous communities applied a regulation of rental income in municipalities where they consider that the housing market is tensioning.

This price limit, however, applies only to normal rental contracts, regulated by the Urban Lease Law, but those who have temporary character, thinking about their day for exceptional situations such as students or displaced workers.

“It was a serious mistake to leave the temporary rent out of the price regulation, and it will not be that we do not notify them,” argues Jaime Palomera, researcher at the Institut de Recerca Urbana Idra. “The seasonal rental was already a reality before the approval of the law, because it was the formula to avoid all new norms,” ​​he adds.

For economist Mariona Segú, a researcher at the Cy Cergy Paris University, it is clear that “some owners have found an escape to avoid pricing stops in seasonal contracts. The problem is not seasonal contracts itself, these can respond to real needs of both tenants and owners, the problem is false seasonal contracts, ”he argues.







According to the temporary rental increase, it is not attributable only to price regulation. As can be seen in the previous graph, the temporary lease began to grow in the first quarter of 2023, a moment that coincides with the end of the pandemic but also with the final procedures of the Housing Law in Congress. In addition, once the law was applied only in the tension municipalities, temporary contracts also grew in the non -tension.

This upward seasonal trend, explain sources from the real estate sector, has to do with the desire to dodge regulations not only for price control and housing law, but also of own reform of the Urban Lease Law, of the year 2019, which among other measures increased from 3 to 5 and 7 the minimum years of validity of a contract. “Real estate has a very strong incentive to recommend this formula to their customers, in addition to a market trend in this line,” says Palomera.

The increase in temporary rental is generalized since 2023, but not in all areas the same grows. In non -tension municipalities it has exceeded 5%, in the tensioning more than double, but the city that appears as the leader in temporary contracts is Barcelona. In the capital, contracts not subject to price regulation have not dropped from 19% since the entry into force of the law and, in the third quarter, they even became one in three.

Barcelona neighborhoods with more than half of temporary contracts

The data obtained through the Incasol allow to know the number of usual and temporary contracts signed in each postal code of Barcelona, ​​which offers for the first time a detailed photograph with official numbers of the diversion of real estate to the deregulated market.







As can be seen on the map, in several of the neighborhoods of the center of Barcelona they have been signed since the application of the regulation plus temporary lease contracts than subject to regulation. The absolute record is recorded by the Gòtic neighborhood, with 54.8% of temporary. But also areas of Eixample Dreta reach percentages of 53 and 49%, similar to those of the Barrn and Barceloneta neighborhood.

Even areas far from the traditional Barcelona center, such as the Poblenou area, Camp de L’Arpa and Galvany, register as temporary one in four signed contracts.

The low price in the regulated zone and contracts fall

The most visible consequences of the entry into force of the regulation is that prices have been contained in the municipalities declared as tension. Not so in others, where they have continued with the upward trend. “It was the most predictable effect, the Topes make no room for climbing in the tensioning areas,” says Montserrat Pareja-Eastway, economist at the University of Barcelona (UB) specialized in housing.

Thus they have increased rental prices in Catalunya Evolution of the average monthly price of rents signed each quarter in the municipalities grouped according to whether they are considered tension or not and the detail of the city of Barcelona. Prices are separated depending on whether the contracts are long -term rental either Seasonal rental Source: Incasòl

At the same time, the data obtained by Eldiaria.es also show as the number of signed contracts has been down since its peak in 2021. A decrease that the sources consulted attribute not only to the displacement for seasonal rental, but for other more decisive purposes, for example the elongation of the contracts in 2019, the proliferation of extensions of contracts sale.

“When a contract expires, right now most owners do not renew, but extend it, because they prefer to extend a contract waiting for the legislation to change than to make a new one,” says Òscar Gorges, president of the Chamber of Urban Property of Barcelona.

From 2021 to 2024, in the municipalities that would end up being declared tensioning the decrease in long -term contracts has been 147,000 to 94,000. In Barcelona it has collapsed even in the middle: from 59,000 to 30,000.

Rental contract firms have been reduced Evolution of the number of rental contracts signed each quarter in the municipalities grouped depending on whether or not they are considered and the detail of the city of Barcelona. Contracts are separated according to whether the contracts are long -term rental either Seasonal rental Source: Incasòl

In terms of prices, if the data of the three quarters after the entry into force of the standard are analyzed, from April to December 2024, the average traditional rental price in the topical municipalities was 857 euros per month. This represents a 2.1% decrease compared to the 875 of the same period of 2023. In Barcelona Capital, in fact, the decrease is more pronounced: with an average income in those nine months of 1,092 euros, the decrease is 3.3% compared to the previous period. On the other hand, 6.5%is still more tensioning in the localities, rising from 588 to 626 euros.

In terms of prices, and as can be deduced from advertisements in real estate portals, seasonal ones appear in general as much more expensive. With the contracts of the last quarter of 2024, the price of these leases per month is 1,201 euros on average and, specifically, of 1,404 euros in Barcelona. This means that there are 38% and 28% more expensive than long -term, respectively.

A peculiarity of prices evolution is also that despite the decrease in the average price in tension areas, there are still municipalities in which regulation is applied and that they see how alklers continue to climb. In addition, they are not few. Of the 140 towns and cities declared tense areas since April, in 66 of them, 47%, the price has risen. In the remaining 73, 53%, it has dropped.







The most striking floods, above 10%, are in the towns of Teià, the Seu d’Urgell and Arenys de Munt. But it also grows in large cities in the metropolitan area such as L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (2.2%), Cornellà de Llobregat (6.6%) or Santa Coloma de Gramenet (2.1%). On the other hand, other large cities record descents: Badalona (-1.3%), Terrassa (-5.8%), Sabadell (-5.5%) or Lleida (-2.8%).

What explains the increases in some municipalities despite the regulation? For Gorges, these are increases that can respond to an IPC update. “If you apply the index, the climb can be noticed,” he confirms. Although recalls that the new contracts, signed after the Housing Law, can no longer be updated with the CPI, but must apply the new index prepared by the Government.

Being the last tenant of a luxury farm for foreigners: “If I talk to the neighbors it is with the Google translator”



Instead, Palomera directly considers that there is a “low” degree of compliance with the law, due in part that until last month a sanctioning regime was not developed to persecute those who avoid it. “Until recently, who put a price higher than the allowed by law knew there would be no sanction,” he says. Also in Paris, he adds, it took a few years to guarantee the full application of the law.