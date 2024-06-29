Walmart de México y Centroamérica, also known as Wal-Mart de México, SAB de CV, stands out in its sales catalog by offering items for all needs, thus standing out from its competitors, for those who want to renovate their homes, it offers great discounts, as well as economic flexibility as well as brands recognized for their durability and quality so that you can purchase items that offer a quality-price ratio.

When looking for a new refrigerator, customers often compare a variety of key features to make sure it fits their needs. In the case of the Hisense 7 Feet Refrigerator, Available at Walmart, several specifications stand out that make it an attractive option:

On its website, the Hisense 7-Foot Refrigerator, model RR63D6WGX in silver, stands out as the cheapest refrigerator. It has reduced its initial price from $7,190.00 to $4,940.00, available with up to 20 months without interest of $247.00. This offer makes it an accessible and functional option to equip or remodel your kitchen.

Characteristics:

◉ With 176 liters of capacity, this refrigerator is recommended for households of 1 to 2 people, ensuring adequate space to store fresh and frozen foods.

◉ Equipped with a compressor, it guarantees efficient and stable cooling, preserving the freshness of food for longer.

◉ Includes a water dispenser and a separate freezer, allowing convenient and organized access to your drinks and frozen foods.

◉ With out-of-package measurements of 128 x 51.9 x 53.6 cm and adjustable legs, it easily adapts to the available space in your kitchen, ensuring a perfect fit.

◉ It has an environmentally friendly R600a refrigerant, semi-automatic defrosting for easy maintenance, and various compartments such as a vegetable drawer, egg compartment, and two adjustable glass trays.

◉ It incorporates a lock for greater security, ensuring that your food is protected at all times.

Specifications:

◉ Color: Silver

◉ Power: 60W

◉ Voltage: 115 V

◉ Includes: 1 Refrigerator and Instructions

◉ Unpackaged Dimensions: 128 x 51.9 x 53.6 cm

◉ Number of Shelves in the Refrigerator: 3

◉ Number of Drawers: 1

◉ Number of Shelves in the Refrigerator: 2

◉ Number of Doors: 1

◉ Water Dispenser: Yes

◉ Cooling System: Compressor

◉ Model: RR63D6AGX

◉ Guarantee: Direct with supplier (check conditions)

◉ Capacity of People: 2