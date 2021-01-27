Seasonal labor HS data: There are no quotas for seasonal labor this year

The government is due to outline in its negotiations on Wednesday the entry of seasonal labor.

Foreign seasonal labor entry is to be allowed this year without separate quotas, unlike last year.

The rules on entry are due to be outlined in a government negotiation on Wednesday. According to the HS, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry proposes that no quotas be set for the entry of foreign labor.

Last season, 1,500 workers were first admitted. The quota was then increased several times, eventually reaching 9,000 entrants.

In the end, there were about 7,000 newcomers, compared to about 16,000 in regular years.

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Jari Leppä (middle) said at the turn of the year In an interview with HS, the quota system created uncertainty for farms about the number of entrants allowed, which should be avoided in the coming year.

In the ministry, quotas have also been felt to increase administrative work.

In other respects in the case of the entry of foreign seasonal labor, the basic idea in the coming growth period would be to apply principles similar to those of the last season.

In other words, workers are in principle advised to enter the country centrally and in an organized manner on charter flights aimed at ensuring corona security.

Newcomers would be tested immediately upon entry, and facilities would pick up newcomers from the field. Quarantine could be shortened with a new test after 72 hours. The farms would be given instructions on how to monitor quarantine.