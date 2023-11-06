Two specialist doctors reported that this period of the year usually witnesses an increase in the number of seasonal influenza infections, especially among children and school students, and they called for the necessity of taking the anti-influenza vaccine to prevent its risks.

Dubai Health Authority statistics revealed that seasonal influenza tops the list of the most common communicable diseases, with the number of people infected with it, according to the latest census, reaching 20,972.

According to the annual statistical report issued by the Authority, the number of influenza infections last year amounted to 20,972 infections, compared to only 4,207 infections in 2021, an increase of 16,765 cases, which indicates that there is a significant fundamental change in the rate of infections with the disease during the past year. .

The chest diseases consultant at the Emirates Medical Association, Dr. Bassam Mahboub, said that the current period, with the beginning of the winter season, usually witnesses the spread of influenza infection, especially among children and school students, stressing the necessity of taking the vaccine to reduce its complications, noting at the same time that the symptoms of Seasonal influenza is similar to the symptoms of “Corona”, so the appearance of symptoms during the current period is highly likely that they are symptoms of influenza.

For his part, family medicine specialist at Al-Tadawi Hospital, Dr. Majed Sharab, said that the current period of each year usually witnesses an increase in seasonal influenza infection rates, which does not cause concern, but rather a need for stricter prevention measures, pointing out that influenza is viruses. Mucous, divided into three types: ABC, which is spread through the air or through contact with infected people, as a result of coughing or sneezing. He called on parents not to send their children to school if they are infected or suspected of being infected with influenza, to protect others, especially since symptoms may last for a week or more.

He stressed the need to adopt methods of preventing the disease, and advised all members of society to take the seasonal influenza vaccine every year, as health authorities provide it periodically and for everyone, considering the vaccine the most important methods of preventing complications from these viruses, in addition to distancing, avoiding touching contaminated surfaces and contact with patients. Drink plenty of fluids and vitamins necessary to strengthen the immune system.

Shurrab stressed the importance of paying attention to strengthening the immune system of children, through healthy, balanced food, and training them to practice preventive measures.

It is worth noting that the federal and local health authorities recently launched the national campaign to raise awareness of seasonal influenza at the state level, under the slogan “Fortify yourself… protect your community.” The campaign aims to educate community members about the importance of vaccination against seasonal influenza, increase awareness among health sector workers, train them on the best global practices for influenza prevention, provide vaccines to vaccinate target groups, and raise the vaccine coverage rate.

4 steps for prevention

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection has identified four steps that must be adhered to in order to prevent seasonal influenza, which are to avoid mixing with infected people and those who show symptoms of influenza, covering the nose and mouth while coughing or sneezing, and continuing to wash hands regularly for no less than 20 seconds, to get rid of… Any infection may stick to them from anywhere, in addition to avoiding touching the eyes or mouth to prevent transmission of infection.

She confirmed that the seasonal influenza vaccine protects against worsening health conditions for those infected with the virus, and reduces the need for hospitalization by between 85 and 90%, noting that in the last quarter of this year, influenza infections began to multiply.

