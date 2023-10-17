Private schools in the Northern Emirates said that students’ families neglecting their children’s health conditions and sending them sick to school hours leads to confusion in school clinics and crowding of nursing rooms that deal with a large number of students at the same time. She pointed out that the most prominent cases of illness observed were those suffering from seasonal influenza, high temperatures, red eyes, diarrhea and abdominal pain, in addition to throat congestion.

She added that she sent the students’ families a questionnaire in order to agree to give their sick children the appropriate treatment – when they visit nursing clinics in schools – which includes medications to reduce fever and diarrhea for all age groups, and a free medical examination for nasal, ear, and throat congestion by certified nurses in school clinics. .

Schools pointed out that treatment will be provided in school clinics for students whose families agreed to the health questionnaire, and the families of students who refuse to sign the questionnaire will be contacted by phone, in order to take their children for treatment if they are discovered to have any symptoms or seasonal diseases.

She added that teachers and supervisors monitor sick students during the morning assembly and in the classrooms, in addition to nurses passing into the classrooms to ensure the students’ health condition, where they are taken to school clinics and given a medical examination, and given the appropriate treatment with a prescription to purchase the appropriate treatment, and communication is also carried out. With the students’ families if the student’s condition requires treatment in the hospital, in order to come to take him and treat him before the student’s temperature rises and he feels unwell.

She pointed out that some students’ families send their sick children to school without caring about their health condition, in order to avoid them being late for classes or to take exams without postponement. She added that the student’s health condition affects his academic level, and leads to the transmission of infection to his classmates, and that the students’ families must, if their children feel symptoms of influenza – such as fatigue, fatigue, high temperatures, cough, or tonsillitis – take them to the hospital or Medical clinics to conduct medical examinations and treat them in a timely manner, without sending them to school and contributing to spreading the infection among their fellow students, and confusing school clinics that receive a number of students on a daily basis.

Private schools stated that if any student is absent for reasons of illness, the exams scheduled for him will be postponed for another day, and he will not be registered as absent in the electronic system, provided that he has a sick certificate from an accredited doctor. She pointed out that the school administration communicates on a daily basis with any student who does not attend school in order to ensure his safety and health, and so that he is not registered as absent in the electronic system, because this affects the behavior grades at the end of each semester.

She added that the students’ families must conduct a comprehensive medical examination of their children and ensure that they take the seasonal influenza vaccine to limit their infection with any infectious seasonal diseases, noting that this contributes to reducing the increase in symptoms of seasonal diseases, and leads to the students continuing in their school seats and limiting the spread of infection among others. Students and their families.