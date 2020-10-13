In a Parisian dispensary, everything is ready, Monday, October 12, for the launch of the seasonal flu vaccination campaign which begins the next day. After receiving some 300 doses of the vaccine, the pharmacist placed a new order for an equivalent quantity. This year, in the midst of the Covid-19 epidemic, demand is particularly strong.

“For almost ten or fifteen days, people have been coming to find out when we are going to receive the flu vaccine and when can we vaccinate them.”, Explains Patrick Sitbon. Among clients, the trend seems, indeed, to vaccination. “I just bought it”, Comments a client, her vaccine in hand. Affected by the coronavirus, she does not want to be sick a second time.

