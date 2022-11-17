Seasonal food | Here is the most delicious pumpkin dish of the fall: The flavor combination of easy gnocchi is unmistakable

The combination of sweet pumpkin, crunchy sage, toasty browned butter and salty parmesan charms the taster.

Delicious and multipurpose squash is one of our favorite vegetables. When you realize the potential of a pumpkin, it can be hard to look at it as a lantern on the stairs, thinking of all the goodies that could have been made from it.

Like pumpkin gnocchi.

Gnocchi is traditionally made from potato and flour. It comes from northern Italy, whose cold climate is more suitable for growing potatoes than grain.

Like pasta, there are dozens of different versions of gnocchi in different parts of Italy. You can make gnocchi with almost anything besides potato, but we think pumpkin makes the best ones. Pumpkin gnocchi originate from Piedmont, where they are traditionally served with sage butter.

Browning the butter gives the dish a toasty texture and crunchy sage texture. The salty parmesan offsets the sweetness of the pumpkin.

Making gnocchi is easy. The best end result is created by hand: you have to feel the dough so that the structure is just right. Add as little flour as possible, but so that the dough stays together.

If you add too little flour, the gnocchi will fall apart in the boiling water. An excessive amount of flour, on the other hand, makes them too dense. The dough must not be worked too much either, because the strainer makes the gnocchi rubbery.

Gnocchi signature grooves aren’t just there for aesthetics. With the help of the grooves, the sauce sticks to the gnocchi more easily, and makes it even more delicious.

The flavor combination of sweet pumpkin, crunchy sage, toasty browned butter and salty parmesan is unmistakable.

Here’s how you can:

1. Good gnocchi has sparingly flour. The amount depends on the variety of pumpkin and the moisture it contains, as well as how much moisture evaporates from the pumpkin in the oven. Puree the pumpkin directly on the tray with a fork or potato masher. Let cool for a while. Then add flour, egg and spices.

2. Mix the ingredients together and form a ball of dough lightly and quickly. Add more flour as needed. The secret to soft gnocchi is soft dough.

3. Use flour both on the table and in your hands, and if necessary, sprinkle flour on the surface of the dough stick as well. Cut pieces of about 1½ cm in size from the bar and lightly press the pattern on the surface with a fork. If you have a gnocchi board, you can gently slide the gnocchi along the board with your thumb.

