Seasonal food Caramel ham from ham and pies from a box of potatoes – How to make great treats from Christmas table leftovers

If there are crumbs left over from the Christmas meal, make them so delicious new portions that next Christmas you already hope to have extra food left in the fridge.

For example, ham is given new life in an Asian caramel pig. The ham served in the sweet sauce is a fireworks display of the kind of flavors that you should put aside right away for this food. Serve the caramel with boiled rice and vegetables or let each eater wrap it in a lettuce leaf.

Boxes there are a wide variety at the Christmas table, and some of them are easily left uneaten. Prepared and rice porridge are a familiar duo of pies, but try making pies out of a box of potatoes! The texture of the pies made from the dough is more of a soft, French galette pie type than the Karelian dense, but the taste is really good.

At the end of the potato box you can fill the pies.­

If leftover rice porridge, further processing is easy. Convince yourself of the awesome brunch on the day after the rice porridge. Serve with them American pancake style maple syrup, berries and fruit.

Rice porridge is great for brunch.­

Remember these too

Gravy and cold smoked salmon: Salmon is perhaps the easiest to further process for Christmas, as it bends into many foods. Make it a paste for pancakes or breads, hide in temptation, make pasta sauce or bake pizza Bianco or white pizza. In it, salmon tastes especially delicious when added to pizza only after frying.

Assorted chocolates: Were only the bad chocolates left in the box? Bake them in a mud cake or push into a muffin to drain into the garnish. Or melt the vanilla ice cream into a hot sauce.

Cheeses: Make the cheese into an American three-cheese mac & cheese box. Or surprise with a retro classic and make warm breads. Load the ham residue or salmon on the bread and fry the cheese in a decent heap. A moment in the hot oven, and a nostalgic supper is ready.

Boxes: Fry the boxes left over from the crumbs.

Ham: If on the eve and Christmas Day you have eaten ham for the needs of the whole year, but there is still a lot of meat, combine the ham with strong-tasting, new partners. For example, try baking ham with blue cheese pie or making spaghetti carbonara spiced with Brussels sprouts. The wildest alternative to ham has been invented by the Swedish Cicada catering, which cuts the ham into slices and glazes them like wienerschnitzel.