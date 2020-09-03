Seasonal food Apples ripened ahead of time – Feel free to use the fruit in pots and soups as well

Pair the apples with the lentils for soup or make a chicken pot with the apples both in pieces and in the cider broth.

Apple and cinnamon are a familiar duo of pies, but try to hide the red cheeks in the dishes as well. Pair the apples with the lentils for soup or make a chicken pot with the apples both in pieces and in the cider broth.

In lentil soup, apple gives flavor, but at the same time also thickens it more. The Indian-flavored mixture of pot and soup is also suitable as a snack for work, as the taste only improves with reheating.

In the fall in the chicken pot, the apple plays a double role. The apple pieces ripen with the other vegetables and the apple cider is sprinkled into the broth of the pot.

In the chicken pot, there are apples both in pieces and in cider broth.­

Do you love earbuds? Lend their cinnamon flavor to the pie. The pastry is easily made from two ready-made doughs.

Press another into a pan and load on top of the apple slices that have been tamed with butter. Roll the other into a sheet and brush with the filling of the earlobes. Roll into rolls, cut into pieces and cover the pie into a fun-looking autumn treat.