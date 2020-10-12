The seasonal flu affects between two and six million French people each year, and kills an average of 1,000 people, 90% of whom are over 65 years old. “This same age group is the most bereaved by the Covid-19”, Recalls Sandrine Aramon, journalist France Televisions, on the set of 12/13 of Monday 12 October. To avoid saturation of hospital services, it is therefore necessary to increase the maximum coverage. In fact, the flu vaccination campaign will begin on Tuesday, October 13.



In 2019, only 48% of vulnerable people get vaccinated. “We are far from the 75% recommended by the WHO. This year, the health context is conducive to an increase in vaccination. This is the reason why Olivier Véran ordered 30% additional vaccine doses”, Underlines the journalist.

The JT

The other subjects of the news