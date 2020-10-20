Pascal will have to wait: there is no more flu vaccine in this pharmacy near Nancy (Meurthe-et-Moselle). “I am a fragile person and then we are recommended to get vaccinated as soon as possible”, says Pascal. This pharmacy thought it anticipated the demand: 25% more vaccines had been ordered compared to last year. “People all rushed over and came on the first day. So what we used to sell in a month left in a day.”, says Sophie Barbelet, pharmacist.

Near Dijon (Côte-d’Or), a retiree manages to get vaccinated. But stocks remain limited. In reserve, there are only four flu shots. They are reserved for vulnerable people, recipients of a Social Security voucher. The shortages are temporary, restocking is expected by the end of the month.