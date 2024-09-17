I am 8 vaccines authorised by AIFA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for immunisation against seasonal flu expected to spread between 2024 and 2025. As every year, the viral strains have been updated according to the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), based on the antigenic characteristics of the viral strains circulating in the last season, as reported in a note by the Italian Medicines Agency.

Authorized vaccines, for whom are they recommended?

The vaccines authorised by Aifa with mutual recognition and decentralised procedures (Aifa determination number 710/2024, published in the Official Journal on 13 September 2024) are:

Efluelda Tetra (Sanofi Pasteur), suspension for injection, indicated for the active immunization of adults aged 60 years and over;

Fluarix Tetra (GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals Sa), suspension for injection, indicated for the active immunisation of adults and children from 6 months of age;

Influvac S (Viatris Healthcare Limited), suspension for injection, indicated for the active immunisation of adults and children from 6 months of age;

Influvac S Tetra (Viatris Healthcare Limited), suspension for injection, indicated for the active immunisation of adults and children from 6 months of age;

Vaxigrip Tetra (Sanofi Pasteur Europe), suspension for injection, indicated for the active immunization of adults, including pregnant women, and children from 6 months of age. Maternal vaccination of pregnant women extends protection to infants from birth until 6 months of age (passive protection).

The vaccines authorised through the centralised procedure (coordinated by the EMA) are: Fluad tetra (Seqirus Netherlands BV), adjuvanted, suspension for injection, indicated for the active immunisation of adults (aged 50 years and over);

Flucelvax Tetra (Seqirus Netherlands BV), suspension for injection, indicated for the active immunisation of adults and children from 24 months of age;

Fluenz (Astrazeneca AB) nasal spray, indicated for active immunisation in children and adolescents aged 24 months to 18 years.

Aifa reminds that “not all vaccines authorised for use are necessarily available on the market. In fact, the Regions annually decide, through tenders for the supply of vaccines, among the products available on the market, which ones will be used during the vaccination campaigns”. The Ministry of Health has recommended that regional flu vaccination campaigns be conducted starting from the beginning of October.

“Vaccination – the agency points out – is recommended and actively and free of charge offered, among others, to all those who have turned 60, to pregnant and postpartum women, to children between 6 months and 6 years of age, to those affected by chronic diseases that expose them to a greater risk of complications in the event of influenza, to people hospitalized in long-term care facilities, to family members of subjects at high risk of complications, to those employed in public services of primary collective interest, such as doctors and health and social care personnel, police forces and firefighters”.