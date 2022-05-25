Energy at a minimum for many Italians. Blame the change of season with suddenly high temperatures and, for those who have had Covid, also by the long after-effects of this infection characterized above all by the sense of fatigue. To combat it, the choice of food is also important. “Beetroot, saffron and annurche apples” are some ingredients to focus on, but foods that tire because difficult to digest should be avoided, such as “fermented cheeses, sausages, grilled steaks, animal fats”, explains Ciro Vestita to Adnkronos Salute. nutritionist and phytotherapist.

For more decisive help, the expert spies, “you can use ginseng, in capsules, in the morning, which can relieve summer fatigue and give you more energy after 5 or 6 days”. As for foods “there are no miraculous foods but certainly, in this phase, foods that aggravate fatigue, such as preparations that are too rich in fat and elaborate, must necessarily be avoided”. One product that has the ability to improve energy “is the annurca apple”, which revives the saying ‘an apple a day keeps the doctor away’. This is because “a study of some time ago by the Federico II University of Naples has even shown that eating 2 or 3 a day reduces hair loss. The reason is in the presence, in this fruit that is born on the slopes of Vesuvius, of salts minerals such as silicon, zinc and magnesium present in volcanic soils. And this gives energy “.

Another ‘anti-fatigue ingredient’, according to another British study from the University of Exeter a few years ago, is beetroot. “The juice is a beneficial, natural ‘doping’ and is a very strong energizer without side effects, thanks to the presence of nitrates of which the beet is rich. It allows you to have more breath and oxygen for this reason it is often used by cyclists. In this period , therefore, taken either as a juice or as a salad it helps to feel better “. Finally, a study by the Pharmacy Faculty of Pisa, Vestita concludes, “indicates that saffron, in particular the Italian one which is among the best in the world, is an anticancer. To this, however, I add that it is a good energizer because it is very rich in precious mineral salts “. In short, a meal with good saffron risotto, accompanied by a beetroot juice and concluded with an annurca apple seems to be the right choice to regain energy.