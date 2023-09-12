The Emirates Health Services Corporation has warned of the phenomenon of seasonal depression, which coincides with the change of seasons, and may cause feelings of malaise, loss of appetite, lethargy and social isolation.

Doctors confirmed that the elderly are the most vulnerable to this type of depression, calling for prevention of the symptoms of this phenomenon by “following a healthy lifestyle and prior awareness of the disease and its symptoms.”

A psychologist at Al-Amal Hospital for Mental Health, affiliated with the Foundation, Kholoud Jumaa Darwish, explained that seasonal depression is one of the conditions in which people suffer from dark feelings in conjunction with the change of seasons, such as the winter season in which the daylight hours shorten and the nighttime hours lengthen.

She reported that this type of depression begins to appear in the late spring and continues until the early fall, and is accompanied by the appearance of symptoms that include loss of appetite, feelings of malaise, irritability, insomnia, lethargy, social isolation, loss of self-confidence, and a decline in activities with a loss of concentration.

Darwish stated that people not getting enough hours of sleep may contribute to triggering seasonal depression factors, pointing out that the elderly may be more vulnerable to this type of depression, especially in the summer and high temperatures.

She explained that the long daylight hours in summer, the stress that accompanies them, and the tendency of some people to isolate themselves and not engage in any kind of sporting or social activities, in addition to lack of exposure to sunlight, are among the reasons that may lead to hormonal imbalances in the body and a decrease in blood pressure. Vitamin D levels, which leads to a feeling of laziness and lethargy, and may turn into seasonal depression, contributes to a loss of self-confidence, and reduces a person’s ability to communicate and build social relationships.

She warned of the repercussions of seasonal depression, given its risks to family relationships, and its negative consequences in the work or study environment, unless the sufferer seeks specialized medical assistance, stressing the importance and role of family and community support in getting rid of negative feelings.

Regarding the treatment mechanisms used, she explained that specialized doctors work through cognitive behavioral therapy to identify positive activities that contribute to stimulating the patient’s general mood, including these activities such as sports practices, meditation, and relaxation, in addition to searching for new hobbies that help alleviate the severity of the disease. Stress and anxiety and enhance positive feelings.

She also stressed the necessity of setting a schedule that regulates the times and hours of the day, in a way that contributes to expelling negative thoughts and raising positive energy, in addition to achieving balance in the followed diet, given its importance and its consequences on mental and physical health.

For his part, Dr. Muhammad Faraj Allah, a consultant psychiatrist at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Ajman, said that seasonal depression is different from pathological depression.

He explained that seasonal depression occurs every season, or every year, and some people are exposed to it, whether at the beginning of winter or early fall.

He said: “It currently coincides with people’s return from vacation and the beginning of the work season, the beginning of winter and the end of the summer season, and some may think that he suffers from clinical depression, while he may have symptoms of seasonal depression, due to a decline in mood, low energy, and feeling tired easily. Loss of desire and inability to derive pleasure from practicing hobbies and favorite things, sleep and appetite disturbance, and sometimes suicidal thoughts and decreased concentration.”

As for the group most vulnerable to seasonal depression, he said that they are “people who have a previous medical history of depression,” adding that “the causes of this disease are still not fully known, but there is a relationship to the short period of the day and the long period of the night, and then the lack of exposure to the sun. And vitamin D deficiency.

He advised anyone who experiences any of the symptoms of depression to consult doctors to diagnose the type of illness he has, and then determine the appropriate treatment program for him. He pointed out that seasonal depression usually occurs temporarily, after which the person returns to his normal state.

He stated that seasonal depression negatively affects productivity and social relationships, and treatment is usually by exposing the affected person to light and taking antidepressants, in addition to activating behavioral therapy.

For his part, Dr. Talaat Matar, consultant psychiatrist at RAK Hospital, said that seasonal depression usually occurs clearly in countries where the sun does not shine for a sufficient period, such as Northern Europe, and they are treated by exposure to light in these cases.

He called for distinguishing between exposure to boredom, distress, and sadness and the symptoms of depression in general, as “having some symptoms does not mean that the person suffering from depression.”

He advised consulting specialists to obtain the appropriate treatment plan for each case.

