This year, good productions have been launched on HBO Max, since the reboot of Tiny Toonswhich finally gives us a continuous story and of course, there is also the second season that they gave to the revival of the Animaniacs. On the other hand, it was also launched Adventure Time: Fionna and Cakewhich is a kind of epilogue to the end of the main series and which apparently will now take on its own identity through a certain announcement.

In your main account Twitterthe platform Max (as it is already named in the United States) reported that this series has been renewed for its second season, and it is something that was seen coming because some loose ends were left to be resolved in the first. In addition, it is expected that the characters will have better development after what they have experienced while traveling through different universes and versions of the land of Ooo.

Here the announcement:

“ADVENTURE TIME: FIONNA AND CAKE” has been renewed for Season 2 at Max! #AdventureTime #FionnaAndCake pic.twitter.com/QX3RW09Lb1 — Animation on Max (@AnimationOnMax) December 5, 2023

Here is the synopsis of the program:

Fionna Campbell, a young woman who lives alone with her cat Cake in the city, dreams of living fantastic adventures and is cynical and depressed despite having friends and acquaintances. When Cake starts acting strange, Fionna goes to the vet and gets fired from work.

Remember that you can now enjoy the first season of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake in HBO Max. Also, all episodes of the main series are available in the same place, including the special that explains what happened to Finn and Jake after having saved his homeland.

Editor’s note: Nobody really expected them to take the time to create another season, but that’s welcome as long as they do it at the same level as the previous one. Of course, we will surely have to wait years for these episodes to take shape.