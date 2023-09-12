The period dedicated to signing up for the 2023-2024 season passes has ended
Hellas season ticket campaign closed.
For the 2023/24 season the quota is 12,826 cards.
Threshold which exceeds last year’s numbers by 10%.
12 September 2023 (modified 12 September 2023 | 18:26)
