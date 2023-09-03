Home page World

From: Momir Takac

Skiing is expensive fun. And this season, prices will continue to rise. A ticket exceeds a historical mark.

Salzburg – That skiing is not a cheap hobby has been known for a long time. But this season, a season ticket in Austria will break the 1000 euro mark for the first time. The price increase is handsome.

If you want to buy the SuperSkiCard Premium, you have to pay up to 1050 euros this season. © IMAGO / Eibner Europe

Specifically, it is about the SuperSkiCard of the Salzburg & Kitzbühel Alps. This costs 1050 euros for adults this year. If you buy in advance by December 6th, 940 euros are due. This emerges from the price table of the operator Schmittenhöhebahn AG, which offers the card.

Ski season ticket in Austria breaks the 1000 euro mark

Last season you paid 965 euros for the ticket (regular price). This corresponds to a price increase of 8.8 percent. If you compare the advance booking prices, the figure is even 9.3 percent. Skiing had already become significantly more expensive in 2022/2023, with the price increasing by 7.8 percent compared to the previous year. Inflation does not stop at ski tourists either.

Erich Egger, spokesman for the Salzburg cable car industry, explains the jump in price primarily with increased energy costs. “Our contract with Salzburg AG has expired and we therefore had to sign a new contract on a much higher basis,” he said Salzburg news. In addition, personnel costs have increased by around ten percent. The costs and lack of snow drove some operators into bankruptcy, such as the Kasberg ski area in Upper Austria.

If you pay 1000 euros for a ski season ticket, you get a lot on offer

1050 euros for skiing sounds expensive at first. However, if you consider that the day pass will normally cost 78 euros and take into account what the SuperSkiCard Premium – that’s the name of the season ticket – offers, the high costs are put into perspective. Because with the card you can ski as often as you like from the start of the season in October until May – in 87 well-known ski areas, including one in the Austrian-Bavarian border area.

A total of more than 2800 kilometers of pistes can be skied, 939 lifts are available. The ticket is not even expensive enough for a user. “The price of the lift ticket is far too low, while the price of environmental damage caused by skiing is far too high,” he commented on the article Salzburg news. caused a stir last year Pictures of puny white stripes on green meadows. (mt)