Even during the course of last season, more and more voices were heard criticizing Kelce’s performance and accusing him of age. He missed the start of the season against the Detroit Lions with Amon-Ra St. Brown with a knee injury, and his subsequent haul of five touchdowns and 984 yards of caught passes did not come close to the figures of previous years. But then the playoffs came and Kelce collected three touchdowns and 355 yards of passing in just four games – and won the Super Bowl with the Chiefs for the third time in his career.