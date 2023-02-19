Anterior cruciate injury for the Argentine, the operation is being evaluated. The player on Instagram: “Thank you all for the support”

The season is over for Mauro Zarate, who will turn 36 on March 18th. It was immediately understood that a fortuitous collision with Cissé at the start of the second half during Cosenza-Südtirol had caused serious problems in the Argentine forward’s left knee. Confirmation after diagnostic tests performed in the morning: anterior cruciate ligament injury.

SEASON OVER — In fact, the season is over for the rossoblù number 9. “In the next few hours – informs the Calabrian club – the opportunity to undergo surgery will be evaluated”. Arrived with great enthusiasm, he immediately made himself available to coach Viali despite his physical condition not being the best. Debut in the current game with Ternana, then on the pitch from the first minute with Bari and Südtirol. Now the blow. But Cosenza is close to him and has also offered him to renew the existing contract because “he immediately showed great attachment to the shirt and made talent and experience available to his teammates and the technical staff”. The extension of the contract “as a sign of gratitude and a stimulus for a prompt return”, concluded the Via degli Stadi club. See also Rune, the first title in Monaco: "The path towards the n.1 in the world begins"

THE WORDS OF MAURO — The player has chosen his Instagram profile to thank clubs and fans. “Unfortunately – reads the post – the tests have found injury to the cruciate ligament, in these days I will undergo an operation to be able to begin recovery! You can’t imagine how sorry I am for not being able to help Cosenza in the next important matches. I really wanted to give my contribution with the rossoblù shirt in this match. That’s why I agreed to come, but now I will support the team from the outside. I’m confident because I know the boys will give everything to reach the goal. Thank you all for the support and to the Society for the affection and closeness. See you soon, Forza Lupi”

February 19, 2023 (change February 19, 2023 | 19:29)

