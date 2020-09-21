Giants running back season ended



NFL star Barkley ruptured cruciate ligament





Saquon Barkley must be escorted from the field with a support.

Photo: AP / Charles Rex Arbogast





Cologne For Saquon Barkley, the NFL season is over after just two games. The New York Giants’ running back suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear in his knee at 1:17 p.m. against the Chicago Bears. The team confirmed this on Monday after further investigations.

In any case, the National Football League is struggling with many injuries after the corona-related elimination of the preparatory games (preseason). The Super Bowl participant San Francisco 49ers, team of the German linebacker Mark Nzeocha, got it five times on Sunday: Star defender Nick Bosa (also suspected of cruciate ligament rupture), quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, defensive tackle Solomon Thomas and running backs Raheem Mostert and Telvin Coleman had to go into the cabin early in the win against the New York Jets.

The German wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown from the Green Bay Packers also has a knee injury. The Carolina Panthers also have to do without their star player Christian McCaffrey, the running back is out for several weeks due to an ankle injury.

(sid / old)