Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin decided to extend the fountain season in the capital until October 10. This was announced on Thursday, October 1, by the deputy mayor of the capital for housing and communal services and improvement Petr Biryukov.

“In connection with the established warm weather, the mayor of the city, Sergei Sobyanin, decided to extend the season of operation of Moscow fountains until October 10, traditionally it ends on October 1,” the city news agency quoted him as saying “Moscow”…

After that, according to the official, the fountains will be stopped and mothballed for the winter. Fountains equipped with complex engineering communications and decorative elements are closed with special structures for the winter. We are talking, for example, about the dynamic light fountain in the Tsaritsyno park. As Biryukov emphasized, it is the only fountain in the city that is covered with a special inflatable dome.

“The floating fountains on the Obvodny Canal and Brateyevsky Pond are completely dismantled every year, and dry fountains in parks and squares are covered with protective screens,” the official added.

The process of preparing the capital’s fountains for winter, of which there are about 600 in the city, including pools and water devices, takes about 25 days. Before the opening of the fountains in the new season, they will be cleaned of winter dirt, washed with a special solution, and the pipes and illumination lamps will be checked, he said.

On September 28, Biryukov announced the supply of heat to residential buildings in the capital. According to him, this process can take about a day.