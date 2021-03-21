A.At the end of the best season of her biathlon career, Franziska Preuss was just happy. “It’s totally crazy that you can get on the podium with six mistakes. Now I’m glad it’s over, ”said the 27-year-old after finishing third in the final mass start. With this top result in Östersund, Sweden, the Bavarian moved up from fifth to third place in the overall World Cup on Sunday at the last minute. “That really means a lot to me,” said Preuss.

In a winter with many disappointments for the German ski hunters, Preuss ensured a conciliatory conclusion. With strong winds in the last competition of an exhausting season, nerves were in demand. In the end, the former world champion was 11.1 seconds behind the winner Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold (5 mistakes) from Norway. If she had also overtaken Dsinara Alimbekawa (6) from Belarus, who placed second, Preuss could even have secured the discipline ranking in the mass start. Only three points were missing for the small crystal ball. “It wouldn’t have been enough if I had known,” said Preuss, who crossed the finish line with a smile.

Corona measures helpful

You have “been able to gain an incredible amount of experience” this season, said Preuss. The strict corona measures were helpful for them. In the past few years she often fell ill quickly, infections slowed her down and prevented her from consistently performing well for months. That was different now. “That helped me a lot,” she said. No illnesses, no compulsory breaks – but many top ten places. “I’m really happy about that. I am fully motivated for next year, ”said Preuss, who became number one in the German team.

Shortly afterwards, Benedikt Doll even had the chance to say goodbye to the break with a win in the men’s mass start. Three penalties in the last shooting threw the Black Forest rider back to fifth in the triumph of Simon Desthieux from France. The overall World Cup was won by Johannes Thingnes Bö for the third time in a row. The Norwegian only made the decision in the last shooting in the duel with his compatriot Sturla Holm Laegreid. A third place was enough for the twelve-time world champion.



Penalty loops prevent a possible victory: Benedikt Doll (right) in Östersund

:



Image: EPA





Overall, the season for the successful Germans did not go anywhere near as hoped. Instead of the targeted four to five World Cup medals, there were only two silver medals in Pokljuka, Slovenia in February. Arnd Peiffer won the only medal in an individual competition – and resigned a few weeks later. Above all, the long-running favorite from the Harz region is missing with a view to the 2022 Olympics, the end of his career hurts the aging team. The 34-year-old also achieved the only individual victory in his 13th World Cup winter, and consequently he was once again the best in the overall standings.

For the first time since 1989/1990, the once dominant women remained without a single victory and only made it to the World Cup podium with the silver relay. Although Preuss caused a lot of joy, it was not enough for the very front. Tiril Eckhoff from Norway won the overall World Cup confidently, her compatriot Marte Olsbu Röiseland came second.

After finishing third in the previous year, Denise Herrmann had actually decided to launch an attack on the large crystal ball. However, this plan failed early on. After Laura Dahlmeier resigned two years ago, the 32-year-old former cross-country skier was supposed to fill the gap. That didn’t work this winter because the Saxon had too many problems at the shooting range and her running form was no longer the measure of all things. “I need a longer break now,” said Herrmann, who finished eleventh in the mass start.

As far as the average age is concerned, the German team has long been one of the most experienced. There are certainly promising talents, but real “high-flyers” are not yet in sight, as sporting director Bernd Eisenbichler from the German Ski Association said: “We have work ahead of us. You don’t solve that overnight. “

That’s why the experienced athletes have to judge it at the Winter Games in Beijing in less than a year. The fact is: Germany has been overtaken by Norwegians, Swedes and French, all of whom will travel to China with a number of up-and-coming stars well under 30 years of age and will take on the roles of favorites. In the DSV team, Preuss is currently the only one in this area. For Erik Lesser (32), Denise Herrmann (32) and Doll (30), however, it should be the last Olympic Games in 2022. After a well-deserved break from Monday, preparation begins in May.