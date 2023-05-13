AC Milan suffered an unexpected defeat in Serie A between the duels with Internazionale in the semi-finals of the Champions League. Last year’s Italian champion lost 2-0 to relegation candidate Spezia. AC Milan lost the first game with fellow townsman Inter 2-0 on Wednesday, the return is in the same stadium on Tuesday.
