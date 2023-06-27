Unfortunately Scavengers Studio, the development studio of Season: A Letter To The Futurea game released as a console exclusive on PS5 and also arrived on PC, has announced that it has to fire many employees due to poor sales of the game, despite the positive reviews it received.

Practically half of the staff were left at home, as sadly revealed by the CEO Amelie Lamarchewho had to write a letter he never wanted to write, when he founded Scavengers eight years ago.

The letter explains that Season only sold 60,000 copies in its first five months, leaving the Montreal-based studio no choice: “Given the global business backdrop and Season’s financial results, we had no choice but to downsize the studio to a smaller, more sustainable group. Unfortunately that means parting ways with about sixteen Scavengers Studio team members.”

The remaining developers will start work on a new “gameplay-driven” project, while the fired will be provided with financial and psychological support, as well as an extension of the health police.

Regarding the layoffs, Lamarche explained that it is not a decision she has taken lightly, but she was forced after months of effort to ask herself how to get out of it, without knowing where to turn.

