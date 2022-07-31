Season: A Letter to the Future has been postponed. The release of the game was scheduled for the end of 2022, however the developers of Scavengers Studio have decided to postpone the game for a few months, in the first quarter of 2023.

The company announced the postponement in a lengthy Twitter post, citing a desire to improve game quality without sacrificing staff health as the reason for the postponement.

Hello travelers, some news about SEASON: A letter to the future 💬 pic.twitter.com/T4gd7UWF8L – SEASON: A letter to the future (@SeasonTheGame) July 29, 2022



“We want to make sure we push the quality of the game without affecting the health of our team“Declare in the press release. “Season has always been a lover’s job for our team and this extra time will allow us to refine and refine the game to make it the special experience we always thought it was.”

The game will be released on PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Source: GamingBolt