Formula E is preparing to compete in the Season 9 of its history, characterized by a technical revolution represented by the debut of the Gen3 single-seaters. The world championship 2022/2023however, it will also reserve other important innovations, this time linked to the countries that will host the 17 E-Prix scheduled. At present, only the 10th and 13th rounds of the championship are yet to be determined, but otherwise the FIA ​​has announced the official calendarwhich enriched by three new entries.

Specifically, rounds 4, 5 and 6 will be held in nations that will make their absolute debut in the category, starting with India. As widely announced, Hyderabad will be the venue for the first E-Prix in the Asian country in February, followed by the trip to Cape Town. A rather significant stage for Formula E, which will land in Africa for the first time in its history. The ‘hat-trick’ of novelties will then end in the second half of March, this time in Latin America, and more precisely in Brazil, in St. Paul.

Important the doubling of Berlinwith the German capital hosting two appointments between 22 and 23 April, as well as the confirmation of Rome. There Eternal City was included in the calendar on 15 and 16 July, before another double heat in London at the end of July, when the world championship ends. On the contrary, the championship will officially start on January 14 in Mexico City, after a three-day pre-season test session scheduled in Valencia between 13 and 16 December. Nothing to do, however, for Seoul excluded from the calendar: “We are thrilled to announce Cape Town as a new destination for our series in season 9 – explained Alberto Longo, co-founder of Formula E – the refurbishment of the Seoul Olympic Stadium, site of our first competitions in South Korea earlier this year, prevents us from returning to the same venue next season, as originally planned, and therefore we are exploring other options in Korea of the South to replace this seat. We are also actively discussing with other cities and world locations to host an event “.

Official Formula E Season 9 Calendar

See also Fiat 500X Dolcevita Hybrid, features and prices E-PRIX PLACE DATE Pre-season testing Valencia, Spain 13, 14, 15, 16 December 1 Mexico City, Mexico January 14 2 Diriyah, Saudi Arabia January 27 3 Diriyah, Saudi Arabia January 28 4 Hydebarad, India February 11th 5 Cape Town, South Africa February 25 6 Sao Paulo, Brazil March 25 7 Berlin, Germany April 22 8 Berlin, Germany April 23 9 Principality of Monaco May 6 10 To be established May, 20th 11 Jakarta, Indonesia 3 June 12 Jakarta, Indonesia June 4th 13 To be established June 24 14 Rome Italy 15th of July 15 Rome Italy July 16 16 London, UK July 29 17 London, UK July 30