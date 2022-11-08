Despite the claims of the monarchy, “The crown” will continue its story in Netflix. The fifth season of this successful television series is about to premiere on streaming and, as expected, it will continue to explore the tensions between Diana of Wales, this time played by the actress elizabeth debickiwith Elizabeth II (Imelda Stauton) and the rest of the royal family.

If you don’t want to miss the new chapters, here’s a complete guide to the launch of the show.

“The crown 5″ – official trailer

When and where does “The crown”, season 5 premiere?

The fifth season of “The crown” can be seen starting this Wednesday, November 9 . The production is an original program of Netflixwhich is why it is a premiere of the aforementioned streaming.

What time does “The crown 5″ come out on Netflix?

If you live in Peru, you can see the new chapters of “The crown” from 2.00 am Next, we leave you more schedules according to your country.

Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador: 2.00 a.m.

Chile, Bolivia, Paraguay, Venezuela: 3.00 a.m.

Argentina, Uruguay: 4:00 a.m.

Spain: 9.00 am on Thursday, November 10.

Release date of “The crown” confirmed by Netflix. Photo: Netflix

“The crown 5″ – official synopsis

As Queen Elizabeth II approaches the 40th anniversary of her coming to power, she reflects on a reign that has spanned nine Prime Ministers, the advent of mass television and the decline of the British Empire. However, there are new challenges on the horizon.

The collapse of the Soviet Union and the transfer of sovereignty to Hong Kong signal a seismic shift in the international order that presents both obstacles and opportunities. Meanwhile, trouble is brewing closer to home.

Prince Charles pressures his mother to allow him to divorce Diana, presenting a constitutional crisis to the monarchy.

Rumors circulate as husband and wife find themselves living increasingly separate lives, and as media scrutiny intensifies, Diana decides to take control of her own narrative, breaking with family protocol to publish a book that undermines the public support for Charles and exposes the cracks in the House of Windsor.

Tensions rise when Mohamed Al Fayed enters the scene. Driven by his desire to be accepted at the highest level, he harnesses his wealth and power to try to win, along with his son Dodi, a seat at the royal table.

Promotional image of “The crown”. Photo: Netflix

“The Crown”, season 5 – cast