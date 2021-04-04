Yesterday the second episode of the Season 5 from My hero academia. Unlike the previous one, which partly had original content – that is to say, filler – this week’s one entered history.

However, it seems that from the first there were already many people waiting to see the return of Deku and company. At least in a well-known online community, and it is from there that a new record arrives that is quite significant.

My Hero Academia outperforms other popular anime

In this case on the site My Anime List. What happens is that a function is implemented there that allows fans to mark what they are observing.

That was how the adventures of Izuku Midoriya and his colleagues from the Class 1-A of the UA Academy they were placed in the first place of preferences. It came out that this anime was the most watched in its premiere, surpassing other series. Among them is Shingeki no Kyojin.

My hero academia was placed in first place with almost 147 thousand (146.902). This is how it surpassed the Season 4 from Shingeki no Kyojin (144,668), as well as the Season 2 from The Promised Neverland (131,994) and Dr. Stone: Stone Wars (110,129).

Sure, all these figures are interesting, but we are sure that if Crunchyroll or Funimation shared official numbers, they would be much higher. Not for nothing do they have access to this type of internal data.

Season 5 surpassed what was achieved by the previous ones

Crunchyroll It is the person who usually shares this type of information more openly, although it does so every few months. The problem of My Anime List is that for the most part it just reflects the tastes and hobbies of English-speaking fans.

But at least it serves as a marker of the likes of your community. Especially when the data comes from thousands of Japanese animation fans. It is evident that the Season 5 the anime started very well.

This new wave of episodes of My hero academia surpassed the Season 3 and Season 4. The first went from 107 thousand, and the second from 103 thousand.

These data probably reflect a growing interest in the animated adaptation of the work of Kohei Horikoshi. Perhaps it will continue to increase with the announcement that the final act of the manga has already begun.

Nobody knows when the ending of the story is missing, but now it is clear that it is something that will happen.

Source.



