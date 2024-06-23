During the latest “Fireside Chat”, the Blizzard team revealed some of the new features coming with the Season 5 of Diablo 4, which will be available in the Public Test Realm (PTR) from June 25th until July. Among these are the Infernal Hordesa new endgame activity that will challenge players with hordes of enemies to take down.

The goal of this mode is to face waves of enemies 90 seconds, progressively more difficult. Between one round and another it is possible to select one of the three random modifiers that are proposed and which alternate the rest of the game. If they manage to survive, players will face 3 of 5 bosses specific to this activity and representing the members of the Fell Council who originally appeared in Diablo 2. By defeating one, the others still alive will become stronger and tougher, thus keeping the tension high throughout the whole fight.