During the latest “Fireside Chat”, the Blizzard team revealed some of the new features coming with the Season 5 of Diablo 4, which will be available in the Public Test Realm (PTR) from June 25th until July. Among these are the Infernal Hordesa new endgame activity that will challenge players with hordes of enemies to take down.
The goal of this mode is to face waves of enemies 90 seconds, progressively more difficult. Between one round and another it is possible to select one of the three random modifiers that are proposed and which alternate the rest of the game. If they manage to survive, players will face 3 of 5 bosses specific to this activity and representing the members of the Fell Council who originally appeared in Diablo 2. By defeating one, the others still alive will become stronger and tougher, thus keeping the tension high throughout the whole fight.
The rewards
Facing the Infernal Hordes grants you a new resource, Fiery Aether, which can be spent to obtain equipment, materials, gold, and items with high-level affixes. Furthermore, to take part in it, it is necessary to use the Infernal Compass, an object that can be obtained as a reward by defeating endgame bosses, dungeons and other end-game activities. In turn, the compass can be upgraded by leveling it up, thus allowing access to increasingly higher difficulties of the Infernal Hordes. There are 8 tiers in total and, clearly, the higher the challenge level, the greater the rewards up for grabs.
Players who experience Season 5 via the PTR will also notice quality of life improvements for endgame bosses, making them easier to fight in succession and allowing you to do so without resetting the dungeon. There are also quality of life improvements to various modes and loot drops, and a change that will allow more classes to use more weapon types. As mentioned at the beginning, the PTR servers will open their doors on Tuesday 25 June. The actual launch of Season 5 will take place at the beginning of August and will end on October 8, which is the debut day of the Vessel of Hatred expansion.
