Aggretsuko is a animated series whose essence lies in criticism —especially of Japanese society—, and season 5 finally arrives, which will also be the last installment of the series. will come to Netflix on February 16, 2023.

The trailer for Aggretsuko 5 It is now available and thanks to him we can see the intensity of the last season and what it will be about.

Haida and Agrettsuko broke up towards the end of the fourth season, after having a forced and subsequently failed romance. However, it seems that Haida found refuge in video gamesThis will allow us to see how it develops in a very manual job to get home only to play. So the isolation of gamers who later become hikikomori is raised, which in turn is a Japanese social problem with the greatest impact.

On the other hand, Aggretsuko tries to continue in the company, although things began to change in the labor dynamics. Now, Faced with the injustices of employment and the stress of unemployment, we will see the characters suffer from the boredom of life, which will eventually result in a riot. Aggretsuko 5 It will be a season, without a doubt, full of intensity.

Aggretsuko 5 It seems to be a brand new delivery that will not disappoint us. We will finally know what our beloved protagonist will decide regarding her professional and romantic future. Let’s join her in the last and exciting episodes of her that will be full of the anger and impetus that characterizes Aggretsuko.

Where can you watch the seasons of Aggretsuko?

All four seasons and specials are available on Netflix.

Seasons:

1—2018: 10 episodes

2—2019: 10 episodes

3—2020: 10 episodes

4—2012: 10 episodes

