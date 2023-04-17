season 4 of “Barry” LIVE and ONLINE returns with a double premiere on HBO Max. The chapters 1 and 2 of the television series created and starring Bill Hader They will be broadcast on TV and streaming in what will be the beginning of their grand finale. The Emmy winner has already been seen by specialized critics and fans will finally be able to find out how the story of the hit man who became an actor will end. If you don’t want to miss its launch, check out this complete guide.

When does “Barry” season 4 come out?

The fourth season of “Barry” the premiere April 16th. After its shocking final episode in the third season, in which Barry is finally caught by the Police in an ambush perpetrated by Mr. Cousineau and Detective Janice’s father, now the plot will begin with the murderer and actor inside the jail.

“Barry”, season 4: time in Peru

season 4 of “Barry” It will hit the screens in Peru at 9:00 p.m. after the premiere of chapter 4 of the final season of “Succession” on HBO and HBO Max simultaneously. Therefore, you can enjoy it both in television signal and in streaming.

“Barry 4”: schedules by country

If you reside in other countries, you will be able to see the PREMIERE of season 4 of “Barry” at the following times:

Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica: 8.00 pm

Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama: 9:00 pm

Chile, Venezuela, Paraguay, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico: 10.00 pm

Argentina, Uruguay: 11.00 pm

Spain: 4.00 am on Monday.

Season 4 of “Barry” will premiere with a double chapter on streaming and television. Photo: HBO Max

How many seasons will “Barry” have?

After 5 years, “Barry” will come to an end with the fourth season. Bill Hader, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler, Stephen Root and more will seal the denouement of the wonderful black comedy action-drama. What will the series end?

How many chapters does “Barry” have?

Until the third part, “Barry” has a total of 24 episodes. With the arrival of the last and fourth season, the HBO series will put an end to the story with eight more chapters, which will add a total of 32.