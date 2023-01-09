The first two seasons of The Witcher have split the audience in two between those who, unaware of the original work, adored the adaptation and those who, on the other hand, were loyal fans of the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski he didn’t appreciate the too many differences with the book series. To say of Lauren Hissrichshowrunner of the series, however, it seems that this problem will fade in the third season where it seems that the writers have been much more faithful to the inspirational texts.

Loyalty to the work is certainly a theme very close to the Witcher series which, precisely because of this lack, has seen not only a slice of the public but also the leading actor leave Henry Cavill. The famous Man of Steel he is in fact a huge fan of the work of Sapkowski and he immediately insisted that the series be as faithful as possible to his novels.

The third season will most likely be the last to see the actor in the role of Geralt of Rivia and this is probably one of the main reasons they will lead Liam Hemsworth to replace it. However, the showrunner’s statements are good news and in no way detract from the fact that they can somehow bring the series closer Netflix as well as the most avid fans of the Polish writer also the famous actor. We’ll see.