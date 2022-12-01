Definitely, Disney Plus It has become a house that gradually houses content of stars Warswe have seen that with Obi Wan Kenobi, boba Fett and more recently with Andor. However, it cannot be argued that everyone’s favorite is The mandalorianswhich was silent for a long time but now has a return date.

Previously, the current two seasons of the play were released on 2019 Y 2020 respectively, but fans have had to take a break from I send Y Grogu to make way for other series. However, in events of Disney recently it was finally confirmed that 2023 would be the year of return and now it is mentioned that the day is the March 1st.

Here is the publication of the official account:

The Mandalorian and Grogu return March 1 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/TArlFDw9ET —Star Wars | Andor & Tales of the Jedi On Disney+ (@starwars) December 1, 2022

The Mandalorian and Grogu return March 1 only on Disney Plus.

For those who do not know the series, this is its synopsis:

Being a bounty hunter is a complicated profession. In the lawless period following the collapse of the Galactic Empire, an armored bounty hunter known only as The Mandalorian undertakes a well-paid yet enigmatic mission.

Remember that the first two seasons are available on Disney Plus.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: With chapter 5 of Boba Fett we already had a taste of what will await us for Grogu and Mando, it is worth saying that it is necessary to see that chapter yes or yes, otherwise the start of season 3 will not make a lot of sense to many.