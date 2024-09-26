Precisely, it seems there is something that is not present in the video game . The first chapter had already modified and expanded the original story, so it is obviously not strange that the same happens with the second season.

Naughty Dog has just made available the first trailer for the second season of The Last of Us TV series but new information is also coming from other directions. Druckmann – co-creator of the video games and the TV series – spoke with Variety and explained that there is a specific scene that will allow us to better understand the a character’s past .

The words of Druckmann and Mazin

“There are things about this season that I’m very excited about – things that we’ve touched on – I can think of one scene in particular that I think fans of the game will appreciate, because tells many background stories of this important character…backstory that we couldn’t bring into the game,” Druckmann said.

Kaitlyn Dever and her character, Abby, in the video game version

That’s all Druckmann had to say about this particular scene. The Last of Us is though full of important characters with a mysterious past, so it’s impossible to know who Druckmann is talking about. The Last of Us Season 2 adapts at least some parts of the story from The Last of Us: Part II and will introduce new characters in season 2, including Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), Dina (Isabela Merced), and Jesse (Young Mazino). All of these are possible candidates, especially Dina given how important she is and that her past has little space in the game.

During the interview Craig Mazin, showrunner of The Last of Us, spoke about the acclaimed episode “Long, Long Time” from the first season, which provided a new take on the relationship between Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). The episode expanded on a side story significantly, and was an example of how the show can expand on the source material, Mazin said.

“How do we expand this world? How are we going to build this world? Sometimes the best surprises for players are to see a backstory or a thing that was mentioned in the game that is now told in a complete episodeas in the case of Bill and Frank. It makes the game richer. To me, that’s the best kind of adjustment,” he said.

Finally, we leave you with the trailer for The Last of Us Season 2.