The Bridgertons is the most watched English-language series on Netflix

The second season of The Bridgertons has set a new record for most views on the Netflix streaming service. About it informs edition of Variety.

The new episodes of the show overtook the first season and after March 25 have collected more than 627 million hours of viewing. Thus, The Bridgertons became the most popular English-language series on the platform. It has been renewed for two more seasons, and Netflix has confirmed that it plans to cover even more storylines from Julia Quinn’s novel in future episodes.

In January 2021, it became known that the Bridgertons series set an absolute record for the Netflix streaming platform, with more than 82 million viewers in the first 28 days after the premiere. Then the project entered the top ten in all countries where the Netflix service is supported, except for Japan.

The Bridgertons is a romantic drama based on a series of books by author Julia Quinn. The show tells the story of a high society family in Regency London. The creator of the series is Chris Van Dusen, who previously worked on the Grey’s Anatomy project.