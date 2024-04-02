Since its debut, 'Solo Leveling' has managed to establish itself as one of the most fascinating and visually impressive anime on Crunchyroll. Adapted from the popular webtoon Korean of the same name, the series captured the attention of fans around the world thanks to its incredible plot and unique aesthetic. With the conclusion of the first season, the announcement of a second installment generated great expectations.

The first season, which concluded with a thrilling climax, left viewers eager for more adventures of Sung Jin-Woo, the E-rank hunter who becomes a powerful fighter in the world of portals and monsters. The combination of a deep story with well-crafted action sequences created a loyal and enthusiastic fan base.

Will 'Solo Leveling' have season 2?

Crunchyroll officially confirmed the production of the second season of 'Solo Leveling', which will have as a subtitle 'Rise from the shadows', after the unprecedented success of its first installment. The news greatly excited the anime community, which closely followed Sung Jin-Woo's development, from humble beginnings to becoming one of the most powerful hunters in the world.

In an interview with the South Korean media Hank Yung, Choi Won-youngCEO of D&C Media, publisher of manwhas, assured that the anime will have a new season due to the great reception that the series had and that it became the most watched in the world.

When does the second season of 'Solo Leveling' premiere?

Although an exact release date has not been announced, sources close to the project suggest that the second season could premiere in the fall season of 2024, that is, between September and November of this year. This time lapse will allow the creators to maintain the visual and narrative quality that characterized 'Single Leveling' since its premiere.

How many episodes will season 2 of 'Solo Leveling' have?

'Solo Leveling' season 2 is expected to count on a total of 12 or 13 episodes, maintaining the story structure and pacing that fans have come to appreciate. This new installment promises to continue exploring Jin-Woo's challenges and growth, further immersing viewers in her epic journey.

Igris was the final rival to test Jin-Woo's powers at the end of the first season. Photo: Crunchyroll See also Jin-Woo continues to increase his power! 'Solo Leveling': at what time and where to watch chapter 10?

It is worth remembering that, initially, there was the idea that the first season of the anime would have 25 episodes and would be divided into two parts; However, it seems that this plan changed and it was decided to make two installments that add up to that number of chapters.

The first part of 'Solo Leveling' was broadcast for the first time on January 6 and remained on air for almost three months, until March 30. Therefore, it could be deduced that the second season would have the same duration, and it would not take long to see how the story created by Chugong in 2016.

What will season 2 of 'Solo Leveling' be about?

According to some rumors established both by the fans themselves and by specialized media, the second season of 'Solo Leveling' could address three main narrative arcs of the story, such as 'Red Gate', 'Demon Castle' and 'Retesting Rank'.

'Solo Leveling' was the most watched anime at the beginning of 2024 on the Crunchyroll platform. Photo: A-1 Pictures See also Lawyers of the trade shift denounce that they have not been paid for four months

Given this situation, season 2 of the anime would immerse us in the origin of Jin-Woo's powers and the reasons why he was chosen to carry them, as well as his path to becoming one of the most powerful hunters.